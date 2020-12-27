Jennifer Aniston Faces The Wrath Over ‘Tone-Deaf’ Christmas 2020 Decoration

Jennifer Aniston is America's sweetheart for years, and she has never been the subject of backlash - until December 2020.

Fresh from festive vibes, the "Friends" star posted a picture of a personalized wooden ornament hanging on her Christmas tree.

The ornament had an engraving of "Our first pandemic, 2020."

Though Jennifer Aniston didn't give any context on the photo, she shared it on her Instagram, and people were very quick to share and comment on it on their respective social media.

One person said, "Jennifer Aniston is a damn fool for posting that ornament on her story... celebrities are ditzy af. Cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! Let's celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!"

Another person was furious and mentioned all the negative effects of the pandemic, saying, "Sarcastic or not, this pandemic has directly attributed to the LOSS OF JOBS, HOUSING, AND ENTIRE F----NG FAMILIES. making the best of a rough situation is fine, but downplaying the severity of a PANDEMIC is unacceptable."

Others seemed to have connected the 51-year-old's post about the Christmas ornament with other times celebrities also made cringe-worthy COVID-19-related social media posts.

But despite the backlash, there were still fans who praised her for "having a sense of humor."

"Why are we giving this air with all the real things in the world that we could be offended by? Don't enable that faux rage in people, and it's not productive," one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, "Imagine having the energy to be mad at Jennifer Aniston for having an ornament lolllll 2020 needs to chill."

A fan tweeted that no matter how hard people are going to cancel Jennifer Aniston this 2020, "It's not going to happen."

This was the first time Jennifer Aniston, who starred in movies such as "Horrible Bosses" and "Murder Mystery," has been slammed for the year after promoting masks, staying home and have been a dedicated advocate for COVID-19 safety.

Early this year, she took to her Instagram to explain how keeping ourselves safe inside our homes and wearing masks when heading out would help many people.

Jen said that despite the "inconvenience" and "uncomfortable" wearing of masks, she believes in the "basic goodness of people, so I know we can all do this."

"People seem worried about their' rights being taken away' by being asked to wear a mask."

She continued, "This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples' lives. And it really shouldn't be a debate."

Brad Pitt's former wife concluded, "If you care about human life, please just #wearadamanmask and encourage those around you to do the same."

