Gal Gadot Finally Speaks Out On Controversial Casting Of ‘Cleopatra’ Role

Being from Israel, Gal Gadot faced a ton of backlash after being cast as Egyptian Queen Cleopatra in a new film.

The new project will see her reuniting with director Patty Jenkins who also worked on "Wonder Woman 1984."

In addition to reuniting with Gal for the epic, the filmmaker will also head be directing the "Star Wars" movie "Rogue Squadron."

When it was announced that Gal Gadot would portray Cleopatra and tell her story, she revealed how she has wished for it for a very long time.

Many people didn't believe that the 35-year-old actress should play the part because of her skin, and instead, the film should hire an actress with darker skin similar to the original Egyptian Queen.

During that time, The Guardian said that what the movie did became a "backward step for Hollywood representation," adding that the producers and casting agents should give African actors a chance.

But enough is enough for Gal Gadot, who recently spoke in an interview with BBC Arabic, to stand up for being "Cleopatra" in the upcoming movie.

She first stated the facts - that the Queen was Macedonian.

During the time they were looking, Gal said there was no one who would fit the role and that she was there and was also "very passionate" about the role.

Gal Gadot, who worked on "Fast & Furious" movies, added, "I have friends from across the globe, whether they're Muslims or Christian or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist, or Jewish of course."

"People are people, and with me, I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honor this amazing historical icon that I admire so much," she further said.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot has spent the premiere day of "Wonder Woman" in an operating room, as she talked about the physical demands of filming "Wonder Woman" and "Justice League" movies.

Speaking to iHeart Radio, she revealed how she was in the OR getting her back fixed because she hurt her shoulder and neck.

But because it's a role that gets too physical, Gal believes that "It is what it is."

She explained, "It's such a physical role like the physicalities is another character I have to play, but it has its toll."

The Israeli described her roles in the DC Extended Universe's films as physically demanding, despite having previous experience with the Israel Defense Forces.

Instead, Gal said that her dancing background helped her perform most of the stunts in her action-packed movies.

