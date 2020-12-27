Demi Lovato Celebrates Major Milestone Days After Christmas

Demi Lovato has reached a major milestone recently.

The 27-year-old has been open about her struggles in life, particularly her eating disorder.

But in a candid Instagram post that came with a lengthy caption, Demi Lovato talked about her eating disorder recovery and highlighted her stretch marks with gold glitter.

Demi started her post with, "I used to believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn't genuine."



"That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. 'Surely she throws up here and there,' 'she can't POSSIBLY accept her cellulite'... those we're just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up."

The 28-year-old became a long-time advocate of body positivity and acceptance after battling with bulimia for years.

"I'm so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said 'This is what eating disorder recovery looks like.'"

She added, "In honor of my gratitude for the place I'm in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them."

For the "Stone Cold" singer, stretch marks should not be hidden - instead, let them shine or sparkle. So her series of pictures were all of her stretch marks with glitter paint to "celebrate my body and all of its features (whether society views them as good OR bad)."

Demi Lovato, whose songs include the hit "Don't Forget," "This Is Me," and "Sorry Not Sorry," revealed in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that her eating disorder struggles triggered her drug overdose in 2018.

Early this year, she told Ellen how she felt "controlled" by her team during her eating disorder recovery.

She explained that her sugar intake was tightly monitored and that for many years, she didn't have a birthday cake, and instead, got watermelon cake with fat-free whipped cream.

"I think at some point, and it becomes dangerous to try to control someone's food when they're in recovery from an eating disorder."

2020 was a whirlwind for Demi Lovato, who got together with Max Ehrich and then later got engaged, but then broke off their engagement two months later.

In her recent revelation, she explained how happy she is with her current relationship status- being single.

"The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself."

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Ethics Questioned Once Again Because Of Kourtney

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles