Broadway is coming to TikTok through "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical."

The one-time only performance will feature its powerhouse cast, including Wayne Brady, Kevin Chamberlin, "American Idol" alum Adam Lambert and the Grammy winner André De Shields.

As for the sophisticated and lovable Remy the rat, it will be played by Primetime Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess.

In addition, the production company Seaview announced that the upcoming show is for the benefit of the Actors Fund.

Over social media, Burgess also made the announcement on his Twitter and expressed his excitement to play the role of Remy.

"I'm joining the cast of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical as REMY to support @TheActorsFund on January 1st! Follow @Ratatousical and visit http://Ratatousical.com to learn more! #RatatouilleMusical," he wrote alongside the official promotional photos.

Lambert also chimed in and tweeted, "This was fun! Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical on January 1st to support @TheActorsFund! Follow @Ratatousical and visit http://ratatousical.com to learn more!"

Aside from the two, fans also showed their love and support for the upcoming TikTok musical.

"I cannot believe the Ratatouille musical is real AND INCLUDES SOME OF THE CAST OF BOTH HADESTOWN AND SIX??? TWO OF MY FAVORITE MUSICALS?? WHAT IS HAPPENING," one fan posted.

A second fan appeared to be surprised with the star-studded cast: "GUYS THE RATATOUILLE MUSICAL IS HAPPENING AND THE CAST IS INSANE."

Meanwhile, an individual echoed the same stance and showed his support for the renowned André De Shields.

"The fact that there is actually going to be a ratatouille musical is still ??? but they SOMEHOW got andré de shields in there so you best believe i'm getting tickets."

Moreover, the decision to move the broadway theatre to the TikTok App is to engage a much wider audience through millions of users worldwide.

Created through the collective works of various TikTokers, they have developed the show piece by piece.

Directed by Lucy Moss, the "Ratatouille" musical adaptation will be choreographed by Ellenore Scott and will features songs from Emily Jacobsen--who composed the original "Remy the Ratatouille"--as well as Danny Bernstein, Gabbi Bolt, Kevin Chamberlin, RJ Christian, Nathan Fosbinder, Katie Johantgen, Sophia James, Daniel Mertzlufft, Blake Rouse and Alec Powell.

Meanwhile, the upcoming TikTok Musical, inspired from the 2007 Disney-Pixar film will be produced by Seaview and executive produced by Michael Breslin, Jeremy O. Harris, and Patrick Foley. The show will stream on January 1st.

