Brian Austin Green has found his silver lining this 2020 through Sharna Burgess.

Following his dramatic marriage fallout with ex-wife Megan Fox, the "Beverly Hills 90210" actor is rumored to be dating the 35-year-old Australian native.

Brian Austin Green Dating Sharna Burgess?

According to The Daily Mail, the pair is spending their post-holiday vacation together after being spotted in LAX.

Although the outlet did not mention their destination, both Green and the "Dancing With The Star" alum was seen being flirty as they gazed at each other.

Sporting an all black ensemble, Burgess was also seen dancing to the holiday music while waiting on the line.

Meanwhile, the father-of-four was donning a casual outfit, wearing a straw hat and a beige pullover and paired it with camouflage pants and vans sneakers.

Earlier this month, the "DWTS" star hinted about having a new relationship.

In an interview with Us Weekly, she mentioned that despite having "so many social distancing dates," she was able to find her new man.

"I actually am not on the market anymore. But it's very new and very, you know, it's dating, essentially. No one's calling us a relationship yet," she mentioned, adding "How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?"

Who Is Sharna Burgess?

The Australian ballroom dancer's breakthrough performance was during her appearance at Season 27 of "Dancing with the Stars." That season, she was able to bag the title alongside celebrity partner Bobby Bones.

Prior to her and Green's airport sighting, she recently shut down dating rumors with "Selling Sunset" real estate mogul Jason Oppenheim.

"It's not Jason Oppenheim!" she clarified, saying that they only had a friendly lunch date and nothing more.

"We went on a lunch date and then we were just friends. We got snapped in a photo, and I guess he's been asked in interviews, and it's a very funny thing. But no, it's not Jason Oppenheim. Great guy, but there wasn't that connection there" she told Us Weekly.

As for the "Desperate Housewives" actor, Green is reportedly doing well and has accepted the fact that he and Fox have now "two different paths in life," according to HollywoodLife.

"Brian is finally at an OK place with Megan moving on."

Moreover, the source mentioned that the former couple "are definitely cordial" with their setup, most especially being co-parents to their three kids.

The "Jennifer's Body" star, on the other hand, appears to be happy with her new flame, Machine Gun Kelly, after they confirmed their relationship in July.

