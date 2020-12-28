Reese Witherspoon recalled the bizarre moment she had with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe at the 2002 Oscars ceremony.

In her recent interview with journalist Margaret Gardiner during the "The HFPA in Conversation" podcast, the "Legally Blonde" star got honest about an incident during the ceremony's telecast.

At the time, she and her then-husband were on stage to present the award; however, the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" actor joked about her speaking first because Reese makes "more money" than he does.

Reese Witherspoon "Flummoxed" By Ryan Phillippe's 2002 Oscar Comment

The Academy Award winner revealed that it was not in the script.

Moreover, Reese admitted that she was caught off guard and was "flummoxed" by the actor's "money" comment.

"You're reminding me of that! I forgot that ever happened. But you're right, he did say that, and no, it wasn't scripted, and he didn't tell me he was going to say that before it happened on air. So I was a little bit flummoxed in the moment, too," she told Gardiner.

In addition, she spoke about the gender difference between couples regarding financial success.

"There's so few women that make a lot of money that sometimes they're shamed for it, and sometimes they are expected to give more and do more and be more to others in the same position that, say, a male movie star would not be expected to," the Golden Globe winner explained, adding that she believes things have changed when it comes to "gender norms" in 2000.

The "Big Little Lies" star and Phillippe tied the knot just months after their movie "Cruel Intentions" premiered in 1999.

In her previous interview with Jane magazine, the award-winning actress shared the hilarious moment on how they first met, way back in 1997 during her 21st birthday party.

She recalled telling the "Crash" actor "I think you're my birthday present" and mentioned, "He thought it was so flattering, and now that I think about it... how embarrassing!"

Unfortunately, they called it split in November 2006, ending their seven years of marriage.

Their divorce was officially finalized two years later.

Witherspoon and the "54" actor share two kids--21-year-old Ava Phillippe, who looked exactly like her mom, and 17-year-old son Deacon Reese Phillippe.

Now, the "Morning Show" actress is happily married to talent agent, Jim Toth, for eight years, which she shares with her eight-year-old son Tennessee James.

READ MORE: Constance Wu Is a Mom! 'Crazy Rich Asian' Star Welcomes Baby Girl With Ryan Kattner

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles