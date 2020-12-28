Constance Wu has every reason to celebrate New Year with a happy heart, as she welcomes her first child with boyfriend Ryan Kattner.

The news was confirmed by E! News, citing that the "Crazy Rich Asians" star gave birth to a beautiful and healthy baby girl.

With this, a source revealed that the couple is excited for the next chapter in their life: "They are doing great, and they're so excited and happy."

However, the name of Constance Wu's baby is yet to be revealed.

The "Fresh Off the Boat" star, who is notoriously private about her personal life, never publicly spoke about her pregnancy or even her relationship with the Texas-born musician-songwriter.

Who Is Constance Wu's Boyfriend?

Ryan Kattner is the frontman of the experimental rock band from Philadelphia, known as Man Man.

He plays piano during the recordings, though he uses a Rhodes Piano or a Nord Electro 3 on live gigs.

Aside from his band, Kattner also served as the music supervisor in the hit 2016 supernatural horror TV series "The Exorcist."

Constance Wu's Previous Relationships

Despite her hush-hush personality and attempt to veer away from the spotlight, the 38-year-old actress has a list of celebrities whom she previously dated.

In 2015, she confirmed her romance with "The Babysitter Murders" star Ben Hethcoat, per LiveRampUp.com. In a now-deleted tweet, she called the actor "the best boyfriend."

"Best boyfriend in the world took me to @TheBunnyMuseum today for Valentine's Day."

Furthermore, their relationship has been the subject of criticisms on social media after some fans labeled her as a hypocrite for speaking out about racisms and Asian-American issues.

Unfortunately, after a few years of dating, Wu and Hethcoat called it quits in February 2018 (as reported by Superhub).

Shortly after, rumors sparked that then-newly single Wu is dating British actor Jim Sturgess, who starred in the hit romantic drama film "One Day" alongside Anne Hathaway.

The news came after the "Hustlers" star shared an Instagram photo together with the actor during the premier of her 2018 romantic comedy movie "Crazy Rich Asians."

"One of the best guys ever. Me and @officialjimsturgess at the #crazyrichasians screening in London tonight," she captioned in a now deleted post.

Constance first made a name in Hollywood through her role as Jessica Huang in the ABC comedy sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat," which first aired in 2015.

With that, she received two nominations for TCA Awards and four nominations in the Critics' Choice Television Awards.

READ MORE: Soleil Moon Frye Heartbreak: 'Punky Brewster Star,' Husband Jason Goldberg End 22 Years of Marriage

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles