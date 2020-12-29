Billie Eilish won the Instagram battle against her critics, as she immediately regained the followers she lost.

Several internet challenges has become big hits now. For instance, there is an ongoing "Post a Picture Of" Instagram challenge online, and Eilish was the latest star to join the trend.

The 19-year-old "bad guy" hitmaker was asked to post a screenshot of her lock screen and a drawing she is proud of. Interestingly, she showed a photo of two topless women (as her lock screen) and several drawings of a woman's bare breasts (as her favorite drawing).

The sketches were also surrounded by drawings of snakes alongside the caption, "these probably lol I love boobs."

One hour after posting the photos, a fan noticed that Billie Eilish's Instagram update caused the singer's number of followers to decrease by 100,000.

Instagram and Twitter user @sneezeandpepsi shared a screenshot of Eilish's account before and after posting the pictures.

"BYE NOT HER LOSING 100K CUZ OF BOOBS," the internet user said after the once 73 million followers of the singer became 72.9 million in just an hour.

Eilish then reposted the tweet to her Instagram Story and wrote, "LMFAOOO y'all babies smh."

Despite that, the "everything i wanted" singer outshined everyone again after regaining the 100,000 followers she lost.

As of writing, she once again has over 73 million Instagram followers.

It was not the first time she called out her fans over their behavior, though.

One week before the incident, she told her fans to stop making fun of her hair's green highlights.

"I have a fun story to tell you, but first: [expletive] you guys. Stop making fun of me," she said, per Refinery. "My god. I'm [expletive] making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!"

Billie Eilish Defends 'No Time To Die' Theme Song

Billie Eilish's songs have been widely recognized by critics and fans. However, the theme song she made for James Bond's film stirred some backlash.

Some '007 fans claimed that the young artist was not the right choice to sing the song for the long-running franchise.

Despite that, she acknowledged their opinions and said that their reaction was totally understandable. However, she openly spoke about how the period became a rough one for her.

"[But] my favourite thing is an open mind, especially when it was closed before. I love when people aren't stuck to their pretenses, which I am totally guilty of all the time," she told Variety.

Still, she kept her head high and believed that her participation is actually good.

