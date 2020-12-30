Jake Paul is not only looking to totally shift his career, but he is also eyeing to leave his California lifestyle and move to Miami.

According to TMZ, the Youtuber-turned-boxer is selling his Calabasas mansion to focus on his boxing career.

This means that the 23-year-old internet personality is veering away from the distractions in Los Angeles--including all the "madness," non-stop parties and chaos.

"I'm stepping into a new chapter of my life where I am a legitimate pro fighter," he said, adding: "And being in Los Angeles, there's so many distractions, there's so much going on, and it doesn't really allow me to focus on training."

Issues in LA

In addition, he also pointed out being in California might hinder him to reach his main goal, and that is to be one of the biggest prizefighters in the world.

To recall, Jake Paul's house was raided by the FBI last August after serving a warrant of arrest. The authorities have managed to seize multiple firearms that were reportedly connected to the Arizona shopping mall riot.

In a statement obtained by ABC 7 News, they are looking into the May 2020 incident after a gunman opened fire at the said shopping mall, leaving three persons injured.

"The FBI is investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020," the bureau mentioned in a statement.

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson

Jake Paul's decision might be related to his new-found fame in boxing. After all, he recently knocked out former professional basketball player-turned-boxer Nate Robinson during their match last November at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In a report cited by CBC Sports, the former Disney actor scored three knockdowns as he finished his opponent with a right hook, leaving him motionless in the boxing ring.

Jake Paul's Boxing Career

From being an internet celebrity with more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube, the LA native followed the footsteps of his brother, Logan Paul, in boxing.

Starting in 2018, his first match was with KSI's younger brother, Deji Olatunji, at the Manchester Arena in England.

It was followed by his professional boxing debut against fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib in Miami, which he won last January.

In a previous interview with Insider, he mentioned that he is not doing it for the money, as he is passionate about the sport.

"I wake up every day with fire in my belly. That's just where the passion, hard work, and dedication comes from," Jake said.

In addition, he also stressed that there are so many opportunities outside YouTube, and that includes his boxing career.

