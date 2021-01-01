Cheyenne Floyd is taking gender reveal to greater heights.

The 28-year-old Los Angeles native, who appeared on "Teen Mom OG" in 2018, previously announced that she and beau Zach Davis are expecting their second child.

Cheyenne Floyd's Baby Reveal

Now, the couple are starting the year with a cheerful heart as they shared an update on her pregnancy.

In her recent Instagram post, the reality star revealed that she is having a baby boy.

Moreover, she mentioned how excited they are for their growing family, most especially her daughter who badly wanted a baby brother.

"I might still be in shock that I am having a boy. Happiness is an understatement to try to explain how we feel. My family and I are elated!! Ryder wanted a baby brother, and swears she knew this whole time. I know she's going to be an amazing big sister. Mommy and daddy love you & can't wait to meet you," she mentioned.

In addition, the full clip was also shared over their YouTube account, titled "Our Gender Reveal *Emotional* Helicopter Surprise!!"

It featured a helicopter dropping a blue smoke which signals a boy.

On the other hand, fans flocked to her comment section as they greet the couple on their baby update.

"Not Zach jumping in the pool . Congrats my favorites! God bless your family," one wrote.

A second fan expressed the same sentiment and also congratulated Ryder for having a baby brother: "Congratulations to you and Zach ️ also congratulations to Ryder on becoming a big sis to a lil bro! You've got the best of both worlds now."

Meanwhile, one noticed the joy in Cheyenne's family upon seeing the gender reveal.

"Omg your sister's joy. Congratulations!!"

Lastly, an individual also congratulated the couple and even pointed out how little tots can sense the gender of the baby.

"www Congratulations they do say that younger kids can sense the gender before a parent knows when I was pregnant I had 2 younger daughters and they both said I was having another girl and sure enough it was lol I'm so excited for you guys."

Last month, the "Teen Mom OG" star confirmed that she is pregnant with baby number two.

In a sweet Instagram photo together with Cheyenne Floyd's boyfriend and her daughter, whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton, she mentioned that she is "extremely blessed and honored" for the coming of their little one.

"We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could," Cheyenne mentioned in her caption.

READ MORE: 'Iron Man' Star Robert Downey Jr. Goes Viral for Bizarre 'Jump' Video [WATCH]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles