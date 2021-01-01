Robert Downey Jr. is the mood that the public needs for 2021.

The "Iron Man" actor started the New Year with a joyous heart, as he welcomed the celebration through a bizarre yet entertaining dance clip.

It came after the 55-year-old A-lister took to social media to post a video of himself dancing to Van Halen's 1984 hit song "Jump."

In the short clip--which was also posted on Robert Downey Jr.'s Facebook--the Hollywood star was spotted wearing a head-to-toe white outfit, including a hoodie, fitted pants and white sneakers. He capped off the look with a pink shower cap while dancing in an inflatable pool full of mud.

Who else is ready to jump on in to 2021? Here's to the new year... #happynewyear￼ #2021 #RIP @eddievanhalen pic.twitter.com/2UDSc5DTyo — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) January 1, 2021

Moreover, it is also his tribute to the legendary guitarist, Eddie Van Halen, who passed away in October.

"Who else is ready to jump on in to 2021? Here's to the new year... #happynewyear￼ #2021 #RIP @eddievanhalen," he captioned.

Fans React To Robert Downey Jr.'s "Jump" Video

On his comment section, fans can't help but respond to RDJ's hilarious New Year celebration.

"I didn't even look at who posted this. And the whole time I was wondering who the lunatic in the video was until he turned around," one fan posted.

A second user wished the "Avengers" actor lots of love and madness this 2021.

Meanwhile, an individual pointed out that only RDJ can pull off the said stunt: "What a diverse madman! Only he can do this! The King! Happy 2021@RobertDowneyJr For his madness I want him!"

"Our tony stark always stays in his awesome character. @RobertDowneyJr lots of love and wishes for your lots of madness in this new year," another supporter shared.

Eddie Van Halen's Death

To recall, the rock icon died due to cerebrovascular accident or a stroke, as obtained by TMZ.

In addition, Van Halen also has underlying health conditions such as a bone marrow disorder called myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as pneumonia and lung cancer.

On the other hand, his son, Wolf Van Halen, just recently posted a tribute to his father as he celebrates 2021.

In a lengthy post alongside a black and white collage photo of the "Mean Street" singer, he bid goodbye to 2020 as he mentioned the bittersweet things that happened to him, including the passing of his father.

Calling it an "awful" year, he wished everyone is staying "safe and well" while looking forward to a happy 2021.

READ MORE: Jake Paul's Calabasas Mansion For Sale -- Why Is the YouTube Star Leaving LA?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles