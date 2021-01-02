Travis Scott joined the Kardashians-Jenner clan in Aspen, most probably to celebrate the New Year with Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi. While there, he was spotted wearing a pair of Air Jordan 1 Low in a never-before-seen colorway.

Travis Scott and Nike collaboration

Only one conclusion can be made of this: there is a a new, exciting Travis Scott, Nike collaboration that might drop very soon.

The shoes spotted on Scott's feet have panels in white and blue, with obsidian shown along the toe, as reported by Complex.

The whole thing spells a Scott and Nike collaboration instead of just a new design that was given to the rapper to wear. After all, the shoes featured his signature reverse Swoosh on the lateral side in white, and then Wings embroidery on the heels.

The latter is more notable because Scott's Cactus Jack Face logo can be seen in 2020s lows.

NEW NIKE X TRAVIS SCOTT pic.twitter.com/sBnKJafppB — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@YamzTheAlbum) January 1, 2021

Scott's fan page talked about the shoes as well, and while it clarified that it is not yet confirmed, there is a high possibility of it being released.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner in Aspen

Meanwhile, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner took their daughter skiing in Aspen. While Travis and Kylie have not yet officially reunited, the two are certainly making good to their promise of prioritizing Stormi above all else.

The young girl looked absolutely precious in her pretty snow gear, and she appeared unafraid to master some skills on the slopes. Kylie made sure Stormi stayed safe in this adventure by letting her wear a green helmet with matching goggles to keep the sun and snow out of her eyes and nose safe, as reported by Hollywood Life.

Some photos showed how well Stormi handled her snowboard. She certainly looked like a total natural while having fun in the snow.

Kylie Jenner fussed over her baby all throughout, doting on her and adjusting her helmet whenever needed.

Scott did not only made his baby mama and baby duo happy this new year, but he also made sure Stormi was happy during Christmas. He got her a Cinderella carriage full of princess dresses--something all girls must dream of at that age.

READ MORE: 'Cobra Kai' Tribute: Season 3 Delivers Emotional Farewell, Tribute To Rob Garrison

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles