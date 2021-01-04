Demi Lovato New Album 2021: Manager Scooter Braun Shares Important Update

Is a new Demi Lovato album going to come out in 2021? The last album she released was still back in 2017 and fans have been raring to hear new stuff for her.

Demi Lovato 2021

Back in 2020, while the world is being beaten down by a persistent pandemic, the singer has actually been very busy. She released several singles in 2020 and even teased an upcoming album.

It seems that all these are not just clout. Demi Lovato hardly seems to be one of those who would say anything just to garner people's attention and Scooter Braun has proof.

She has underwent a heartbreak right in the middle of a lockdown induced by the pandemic, and it was amazing to see her continuing on with work.

According to the manager, Lovato already spent the first few days of the new year in the recording studio.

On Saturday, Braun tweeted, adding a pair of eye emojis, "Demi is in the studio."

If this does mean a Demi Lovato 2021 album, it will be hard to know what is.

Lovato herself reacted to her manager's tweet. She found it funny and reposted the whole thing with a joke of her own.

Fans however, took the post by Braun more seriously, giving out positive reactions to the news.

Demi Lovato 2021 New Album: What to Expect

In an earlier interview back in March 2020, Lovato revealed what could be expected from her. in an interview with New Music Daily on Apple Music, she dished on the main theme of the new album and said it would certainly be heavy on the topic of "self-love."

"I feel like that's obviously the goal for the rest of my life. It's not something that I wanna just stop with this album. It's so important to always remember that," she revealed (via ET Online). "We really are all we have. At the end of the day when we enter this world and when we leave this world, our souls are all we have. It's important to respect them, treat our bodies like temples, and love ourselves as much as possible," she added.

Before last year ended, she also managed to say the same thing in another interview.

During a December 2020 appearance on the "(Re)Session" podcast, she revealed that the upcoming album is actually two years in the making.



She said, "I've been working on this album since 2018 and my life has taken so many twists and turns since then, and it's changed the direction, the sound, the story ... I'm really excited to release all of this new music."

