Amber Heard is welcoming the new year headstrong.

While her former husband Johnny Depp lost most of his blockbuster movie deals such as "Pirates of Caribbean" and the "Fantastic Beasts," the 33-year-old actress is rumored to be getting a massive deal from HBO Max.

According to We Got This Covered, Heard is in talks to star in a spin-off of her "Aquaman" character, Mera.

This comes after months of speculation that the "Pineapple Express" star may be replaced on the sequel of "Aquaman," but with the rumor, it may seem like Warner Bros. is still on her side.

Depp has a different outcome because Warner Bros. asked him to step down from his role as Grindelwald in the third movie of "Fantastic Beasts."

It can also be noticed that the studio isn't paying any attention to online petitions that demand Depp to be re-hired in his blockbuster movie franchises. At the same time, Heard needs to be removed from "Aquaman 2."

Movie boss Zack Snyder recently revealed that he would want to work with Heard once again.

While these are still rumors, Beyond The Trailer said in an article that the script for the second movie is being written to allow Heard's role to be "cut down if needed."

The outlet also mentioned how the movie executives are planning to introduce a secondary female lead into the movie, with "Killing Eve" star Jodie Comer rumored to have an unknown part.

Amber Heard 2021

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have had a court-filled year.

With Depp losing in his libel case in the UK, he and his former wife will return to a US court for a second case, this one about defamation.

But despite the lawsuit, the blonde star seems to be looking forward to the new year.

While out and about promoting the Stephen King series "The Stand," in an interview with Access Hollywood recently, she was asked about her takeaway from last year while heading into 2021.

Heard said, "Adapt and survive. The better you are at making the changes internally, the better you have a chance of actually not just surviving but thriving."

The actress also seems to be adapting to the circumstances that she has found herself following her high-profile split from Depp and allegations of abuse she first reported.

The defamation case hearing has already been pushed back because of the COVID and then conflicting schedule, but now, fans are waiting to see if Heard's cheerful attitude would hold up.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, while she countersued for $100 million.

