Olivia Jade Makes Bold and Rational Move After Lori Loughlin Prison Release

Early this week, Lori Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade, plans to take a bold move days after her mother's prison release.

After a hiatus from YouTube, the 21-year-old plans to return to to the platform while responding to fans' comments on TikTok.

One fan commented, "Please post again," and then the former beauty influencer promised there would be new content on her channel soon.

Olivia Jade said in the clip, "First of all, comments like this make my day, and I'm just really grateful."

She added, "And also, okay. I will. I guess I will come back to YouTube."

According to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life, the eldest daughter of Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli believes that now is the time to get back on YouTube but wanted to return when the "Full House" star was out of prison.

"She wanted her mom to get back home first. And then get back to work in the new year."

Lori has a tight-knit bond with her daughters Olivia and Isabella Rose, and it was reported that the former had a tough year watching her parents go through this.

With what the entire Giannulli family has been through, Olivia Jade wasn't ready, with the insider explaining, "She's always been close with her parents. So the entire situation was hard on her, and she's ready to put herself back out there."

"Good Vibes"

After spending two months at the Correction Institution in Dublin, California, for her mom's role in the college admissions scandal, Olivia Jade is hopeful that 2021 will be bringing in more "good" vibes than bad for her and her family, despite their legal battles.

In a clip she posted on her Instagram, she captioned it, "2021, let's just keep the vibes good, k?"

The short videos showed her wearing a little black dress as she watched the sunset from a seaside deck.

She was joined by some of her male friends and appeared to have a great time amid Lori Loughlin's early prison release and a few more remaining days of her dad in lockdown.

It has also been reported that the 56-year-old mom of two was emotional as she returned to her daughter and is "beyond relieved that she can put her prison sentence behind her."

A source told People, "It's the most stressful thing she has ever dealt with. She plans on spending New Year's with Olivia and Bella. She is still worried about Mossimo, though, and can't wait to have him home."

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli served nearly two months in prison and five months in prison, respectively.

The couple admitted to paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though they both don't know how to row.

READ MORE: Jeopardy Host Blunder: Ken Jennings Slammed For Disability Tweets

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles