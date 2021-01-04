Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary are welcoming 2021 with a big news.

The "La La Land" star sparked pregnany talks after The Daily Mail spotted the Hollywood A-lister cradling her growing bump while out for a walk with a companion in Los Angeles.

Emma Stone Pregnant With First Child

In a series of photos obtained by the publication, the 32-year-old actress was wearing an all-black outfit--donning a fitted long sleeve top and super comfy dark leggings that showed off her belly.

Moreover, E! News seemed to confirm the story after a source revealed that "Emma is pregnant and just loves married life!"

On the other hand, Us Weekly cited that the "Easy A" star is thrilled to become a mother and is currently keeping her and the baby's health their priority by doing exercises.

"She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother - she's constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she's glowing," the unnamed insider shared to the publication, adding: "She's been keeping up with friends and work lately, she's always staying active and gets her daily exercise in."

This will be the Hollywood actress and the 35-year-old comedian's first child after their hush-hush wedding early in 2020.

To recall, the notoriously private couple secretly tied the knot after they were spotted rocking matching gold bands.

The news came months after the pair announced their engagement in December 2019 over their Instagram, where the "Crazy, Stupid, Love" actress showed a Pearl Snowflake Ring-Supreme made by Japanese designer Yoshinobu Kataoka.

According to reports, her jaw dropping ring cost a whopping $4,780.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary Relationship Timeline

Prior to the pregnancy news, "The Amazing Spider-Man" actress and the comedian met when she hosted an episode on "Saturday Night Live" in 2016.

At that time, Emma Stone's husband served as the segment director of the Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy show.

Shortly after, they were spotted on numerous occasions together. It was only in 2019 that the two debuted in the red carpet together during the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Furthermore, in February of the same year, McCary was spotted next to the actress and appeared happy to support her after she was nominated for Oscars' Best Supporting Actress for the movie "The Favourite."

READ MORE: Tanya Roberts Not Dead: New Report Raises Confusion About Ex-Bond Girl

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles