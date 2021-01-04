Tanya Roberts' representative is setting things straight after saying the actress died.

Just recently, a devastating news circulated on the Internet after TMZ reported that the former Bond girl passed away after collapsing insider her home on Christmas Eve.

Moreover, her rep, Mike Pingel, confirmed that the 65-year-old actress was immediately rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in California where she was "put on a ventilator, but never got better."

In addition, the outlet cited that prior to her death, the New York native appeared to be "perfectly healthy."

On top of that, she even did video chats with her fans before Christmas.

Fans Paid Tribute To Tanya Roberts

Shortly after her death, fans and friends from the industry flocked to her last Instagram post to honor her passing.

Celebrity photographer Troy Jensen paid tribute to the "Charlie's Angels" star and wrote, "Rest in power angel," alongside a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, a fan thanked the blonde beauty for her contributions to the film industry through her iconic TV shows and movies.

"Goodbye, Tanya, and thanks for so many good movies and TV series. We will always remember you."

Furthemore, an individual appeared to be stunned by the devastating news about the actress: "I can't believe the awful news I'm waking up to. So so saddened and shocked. God bless and rest in peace."

Tanya Roberts Still Alive?

However, a new report from TMZ revealed that Tanya Roberts is still alive.

Pingel claimed that he received a call from her husband, Lance O'Brien, stating that there has been a mistake about the actress' condition.

"Lance got a call just after 10 AM Monday from the hospital saying Tanya was still alive. Pingel said Lance truly believed Tanya had died," per the publication.

TMZ further updated the story and detailed the events that led to Roberts' husband assuming she's dead:

"Tanya's rep, Mike Pingel, tells TMZ ... her domestic partner, Lance, was at the hospital Sunday when he saw Tanya's eyes close. For some reason, he says he thought she was dead so he left devastated."

It remains unclear, however, why Lance didn't ask the medical staff regarding his wife's condition.

Tanya Roberts Movies and TV Shows

Prior to being an actress, Tanya Roberts began her career as a model in the 70s.

At the time, she was also married to her then husband, screenwriter Barry Roberts, until his death in 2006.

Tanya Roberts then shifted to the big screen with her debut in the horror film "The Last Victim."

However, her breakthrough role is her character as Stacey Sutton in the 1985 "James Bond" film "A View to a Kill."

Aside from that, she also appeared in the hit TV sitcom "That '70s Show" where she played the role of the loveable but dim-witted mother Midge Pinciotti.

