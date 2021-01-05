Von Miller Exposed: Ex Megan Denise Claims NFL Star Wants Their Baby Gone

American football outside linebacker Von Miller has been exposed by his ex-fiancee that is painting him in a bad light.

The Denver Broncos star and his ex, model Megan Denise, had a volatile relationship after being an on-again, off-again several times.

Now, Megan has some serious accusations about the former love of her life, with verbal abuse at his hands during the time of her pregnancy.

Megan took to her Instagram page to reveal disturbing text messages written by Von Miller.

She captioned a screenshot of the Story, "Since y'all want to know here's y'all's 'MVP'"

In the screenshot, it can be seen that the 31-year-old NFL star had been texting his then-girlfriend, "I'm so disappointed in myself. this is the biggest mistake of my life."

Megan agreed that she was also disappointed in him and warned him, "Please. I don't want to block you."

To which Von horribly responded with, "I'm honestly praying for a miscarriage."

One post also showed a photo of Megan's ultrasound scan, revealing to the world that she was indeed pregnant with the footballer's baby.

"Just us," it said, along with a red heart emoji.

In more texts, Von Miller also told Megan Denise, "F-----g disappear! And get an abortion! You so f---- wack for this."

"A keep an---a baby! You lame as hell for that."

Then Megan responded with, "SMH, I'm beyond disappointed. You been tryna get me pregnant for years cut it out."

She further said, "Now it's 'I don't want be w you.'"

More texts from Von Miller was exposed by his model ex in her Instagram Stories because she was "tired of protecting" the football star.

"This is who you are. Cut it out, kid," the caption of the post said.

The screenshot of texts from Von further said, "Who knows wtf you'll lie about. You touched his f----g head you didn't point. I can't trust you. You f----g liar."

"I hate you. You never change. You'll forever b what you are. F--- you and everything you stand for p---y."

Von Miller also called Megan Denise a "lying b---h" and claimed how he wasted his time "f-----g with you."

Von also said, "I should've left you dog a-in the streets."

But in his own Instagram Story, Von Miller denied all the allegations and claims his ex is saying.

He said, "Fake News. Lol. The reality of somebody leaving you make some people literally crazy."

