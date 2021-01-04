Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Marriage Officially Over with One Heartbreaking Move

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage is said to be over because of the rapper's recent decision.

For some time now, it has been reported that the 40-year-old mom and the 43-year-old dad of four are living separate lives for some time now because West primarily lives in Wyoming, while the reality star is based in Los Angeles.

People previously published an article confirming their arrangement and added that the pair aren't planning on divorcing anytime soon.

However, with Kanye West's latest move, it seems like he's throwing away his marriage.

An insider close to the family told Hollywood Life recently, "Kanye is taking time and space to work on himself and is spending a lot of time in Wyoming."

"It sounds like he has no plans to return to Los Angeles anytime soon, at least not full-time, but Kim is okay with that."

The source added how the "Jesus Walks" rapper has a great support system in Wyoming, giving the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star peace of mind.

They also added how the Grammy-winning artist is "happiest" when he's on his ranch.

"He's in a better place when he's there, and Kim needs to be in Los Angeles and wants the kids with her."

The insider further added, "She does her best to keep their lives normal. They communicate daily, and he's in touch often on FaceTime and also on the phone with the kids."

And while Kim Kardashian is out busy being a mom to her kids North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm and running an empire, her husband focuses on himself.

In the past couple of months, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had limited together despite showing off their "togetherness" on their social media pages. But that was about three months ago.

In December, the same outlet reported that Kanye West and his KKW Beauty mogul wife are struggling in their marriage but have no plans for a divorce.

An insider revealed that it has been happening "for some time now" and that "it doesn't seem Kim will ever actually file for a divorce, at least anytime soon."

Meanwhile, Kim is busy doing her thing as she remains "very focused on work and causes," making a change in the world.

Paris Hilton's former assistant is currently studying to become a lawyer and has even publicly asked for President Donald Trump to commute several prison inmates' sentences.

