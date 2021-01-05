Cardi B WAP lyrics remain contentious even up to today. It's already 2021 and people still have mixed feelings about all the things she said on that song. Cardi B must know how controversial the lyrics were since she herself did not want her daughter to hear them. But she refuses to be labelled a hypocrite for this.

Cardi B Daughter: Kulture Cannot Listen To 'WAP', Rapper Called 'Hypocrite'

As Cardi B attempted to listen to 'WAP', her daughter suddenly walked in. In an almost hilarious move, the rapper quickly turned off the sexual track and sipped a glass of wine.

According to Hollywood Life, while some of her fans found the whole thing funny and even cute, given how motherly Cardi B is being, some thought it the best time to one more pummel her with criticisms.

Some said this is a clear sign that WAP lyrics are truly disgusting. Others claimed Cardi B is a hypocrite from shielding her own daughter from the song while allowing other kids to listen to these "vulgarities" by releasing the song in the first place.

Cardi B WAP Lyrics

Cardi B Instagram is a gold mine of unintentional and candid comedic videos. She could not care less how people think of her. This time, the rapper's Instagram antics included her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 2, who suddenly walked in when she was lip-syncing her own latest single, "WAP."

The song is a sexual track - there is no denying that. But it must also be so well-made that the song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after its release. WAP lyrics are explicit to say the least, which include but are not limited to lines such as, "Yeah, you f**king with some wet a** p***y" and "This p***y is wet come take a ride."

It is understandbale therefore that Cardi B did not think it was appropriate for Kulture to hear these. She already said so in the past that she does not want Kulture to hear the song just yet.

But those who were able to catch the clip claimed Cardi B is simply being hypocritical. One Twitter user wrote a scathing message as a response to the clip: "So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else's daughter can? @iamcardib AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING".

Cardi B Jojo Siwa She Is Not!

Cardi B refuses to let this comment slide. She may take a lot of critiicisms in a stride, but to be called a hypocrite and for her song to be called disgusting do not sit well with her.

"Ya needs to stop with this already! I'm not JoJo Siwa," the rapper replied. Siwa is known to be an idol among young kids because of her wholesome offerings.

"I don't make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see," Cardi explained. "I'm a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be," she added.

Cardi B made a follow-up tweet and wrote, "There's moms who are strippers. Pop p***y ,twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids? No! Stop making this a debate. Its pretty much common sense."

