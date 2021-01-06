Barely a week into 2021, The Weeknd already did something shocking - introducing to his fans some facial alterations. They're quite drastic so it is truly apt to say this is The Weeknd 2.0.

The Weeknd Plastic Surgery Sends a Message?

The singer, 30, recently drops the video to his new song "Save the Tears," and here, fans witness some radical and even quite "disturbing" alterations to his face.

Some described the changes as results that can only be achieved through extreme plastic surgery.

One fan hypothesized that this is some sort of a shade" and a reaction to getting snubbed by the now-postponed 2021 Grammy Awards, as reported by the NY Post. The Weeknd was hurt with the snub and did not bother how much he was pained by it.

On November 24, 2020, it can be remembered that he called the Grammy's corrupt on Twitter. He added that it owes him some semblance of transparency. The fans deserve the same, he said.

Maybe coming out almost unrecognizable in this music video is a jab to the Grammy's lack of transparency.

The Weeknd "Save Your Tears" Music Video

The video for "Save Your Tears," premiered Tuesday and is from his "After Hours" album but people are quite distracted from the song with his new face. The timing for this big reveal is quite suspect because some lines in the song seem to be alluding to these facial changes.

"But then you saw me, caught you by surprise," he aptly sings in the video.

Fans Slam Drastic Facial Alterations

What are the facial changes, anyway? The Weeknd now only has a thinned (and crooked) nose, he also showed bloated cheeks, puffed-up lips, surgery scars and other horrific new features.

His grotesquely exaggerated new look definitely left some fans confused, and even worried that these features are going to be permanent.

"Why does The Weeknd look like that in the Save Your Tears music video!?! I don't like it," said one fan, who is clearly horrified.

Some joked that they bet he can not longer feel his face right now, in reference to his 2018 hit "Can't Feel My Face."

The alterations are not permanent though so fans need not worry.

Reps for The Weeknd have yet released a statement if these "plastic surgeries" were achieved through prosthetic or CGI. The singer has previously worked with Prosthetic Renaissance, a makeup effects studio that is presently claiming credit for this horrific transformation all over social media.

