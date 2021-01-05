Dr. Dre was overwhelmed with a ton of love and support from fellow musicians, celebrities and fans after suffering from brain aneurysm.

With that said, the legendary rapper-turned-music executive thanked everyone for sending their well wishes in an Instagram update about his health.

In his latest Instagram post, the six-time Grammy winner posted a black and white photo of himself in a studio, together with a caption that reads: "Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wish"es. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

According to TMZ, the iconic hip-hop artist was rushed to the intensive care unit of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after being sufferring from brain aneurysm.

Celebrities Send Well Wishes To Dr. Dre

Moreover, the outlet cited that after a series of tests, the music mogul is now in "is stable and lucid" condition.

Following the shocking news about Dr. Dre's illness, Hollywood stars sent their well wishes to the Beats founder, including his longtime friend Ice Cube who encouraged fans to pray for his health.

"Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre," he wrote alongside a throwback photo of the duo.

The same goes with the Grammy winner Missy Elliot who tweeted, "Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body." Meanwhile, Primetime Emmy host Ellen DeGeneres simply tweeted, "Praying for Dre."

Meanwhile, former NBA superstar and 2006 MVP Dwyane Wade shared an article about the hip-hop icon posted by the Legion Hoop.

"Sending Love and protection to Dr. Dre," his caption reads.

LL Cool J, who worked with the 55-year-old record executive seemed to be hopeful about his speedy recovery.

"Dre is recovering nicely," the "Doin It" the singer posted.

The two time Grammy winner and Dr. Dre recently had a collaboration alongside Ice Cube, Nate Dogg and The Game for their track "Nobody Does It Better."

Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, is currently in a messy divorce with his estranged wife, Nicole Young, whom he shares two teenage daughters, Truice and Truly.

Last year, his ex-wife filed for a divorce, ending their 20-year marriage. Young cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

