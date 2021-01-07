Shia LaBeouf received another heartbreaker after he lost his girlfriend, Margaret Qualley.

Amid the accusations that Shia abused his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, a new source revealed that the actor and Margaret have broken up.

In a report by People Magazine, an insider revealed that the love birds have decided to part ways.

"They broke up on Saturday. They're just in different places in their lives," the insider said.

Another source informed the news outlet that Shia LaBeouf's girlfriend (now ex) was fully aware of the backlash she received for dating the "Transformers" actor despite the abuse allegations.

FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, accused Shia of sexually and physically abusing her in the past.

Shia LaBeouf's Girlfriend Focusing on Career

People's first source added that Qualley has now set her focus on her acting career.

In fact, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress is gearing up to work again. Margaret will be jetting to Canada to film a movie with Margot Robbie.

Before the news about the split surfaced, the pair was still spotted on January 4 in Studio City.

Shia and Margaret also spent time hiking together in Los Angeles the day after Christmas.

The news, unfortunately, marked the end of their relationship which began in 2020 after starring in a NSFW music video together.

"They got close when they filmed Love Me Like You Hate Me in the early fall," the source told People. "They are both very passionate people."

What Did Shia Allegedly Do To FKA Twigs?

FKA Twigs previously revealed to The New York Times the instances of physical abuse she experienced during her relationship with Shia.

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," the 32-year-old singer said. "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."

Meanwhile, Shia clarified the allegations and sent several e-mails to the newspaper.

In one of the communications he sent, LaBeouf said that he was in no position to inform everyone about his behavior and how he made them feel.

"I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say," he went on.

In the end, FKA Twigs' attorney Bryan Freedman remained firm in proving that Shia abused his client and other women.

