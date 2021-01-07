"Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards shared some updates regarding the replacement and last episode of the late game show host, Alex Trebek.

Following the death of the 80-year-old renowned TV personality, Richards mentioned that the final appearance of Trebek might be one of the most remarkable episodes of America's favorite quiz show.

Alex Trebek's Last Show

For his last episode, which will be aired January 8, there will be no farewell from the Daytime Emmy winner but rather a special tribute for his years of legacy.

In addition, viewers can also expect "a normal Jeopardy! episode," where Trebeck can be heard saying his famous lines "see you next time" alongside rolling credits.

"Alex didn't think that was going to be his last episode," the "Jeopardy!" boss told Deadline, adding that the award-winning host had plans on shooting his next episode.

"He was planning on hosting the show next week, that was his focus. And then when he wasn't feeling well, he told me, 'I am not going to be able to come this coming Monday-Tuesday but let's look at the following Monday and Tuesday'; those were the days we shot. That was as late as Thursday of the week he passed away. He passed away Sunday morning."

Alex Trebek's Replacement

Now that the show is down to the iconic host's final recorded episode, Richards hinted about Trebek's successor.

He revealed that he and his team are doing some final touches and are happy that several personalities showed their interest in hosting "Jeopardy!"

"The search is going very well, there are a lot of people very interested in hosting Jeopardy!, which is gratifying, and also appropriately reverent of the shoes they will be stepping into," the game show executive producer mentioned, adding: "We have had some great conversations with people."

Multiple reports previously cited that the all-time game show champion Ken Jennings will be the first guest host to debut on January 11.

On the other hand, Los Angeles Times recently noted that the longtime news personality Katie Couric got a nod to be a substitute host for a week, making her a candidate to be the next "Jeopardy!" Host.

Alex Trebek's Cause of Death

To recall, the whole of America mourned after "Jeopardy!" released an official statement confirming the death of the beloved game show host, who passed away on November 8 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," the tweet read.

