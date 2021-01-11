Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not completely royal outcasts after all.

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to her 95th birthday celebrations in the UK.

It will be the royals' and the former royals' first reunion since they officially stepped down as senior royals, or in pop culture, known as Megxit.

According to The Sunday Times, the 39-year-old former actress and the 36-year-old younger brother of Prince William are expected to attend the Trooping of the Color and Her Majesty's annual birthday parade scheduled on June 12, 2021, in London.

There will reportedly be a military parade, which will mark the monarch's 95th birthday and will also be the first national celebration the UK will be celebrating ever since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only is it an official occasion, but the Queen's birthday parade is also a family occasion, with all royals expected to attend.

Though the royals usually join Queen Elizabeth II on the Buckingham Palace balcony, there is no official news that the courtesy will be extended to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After all, they have stepped down officially as senior royals.

A senior royal aide told the outlet, "The current plan is for the Queen's birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time."

Prince Philip's 100th birthday will be on June 10, 2021, and it would possibly coincide with his grandson Harry's return to the UK if he and his wife would make the trip overseas.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's last royal event appeared when the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service was held in Westminster Abbey in March 2020.

It was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's final engagement before stepping down.

According to The Daily Mail, Prince Harry hoped to participate in the Remembrance Day Sunday in 2020 at the Cenotaph, but Queen Elizabeth II reportedly blocked it.

An insider told the publication, "It's one of the most important dates in her calendar, and nothing is done without her knowledge."

"People were suggesting the Palace's reaction to what Harry asked was petty.

"But it was the Queen's decision. And what's more, she had very strong views on the subject."

Instead, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pictured laying flowers in Commonwealth soldiers' graves at the Los Angeles National Ceremony.

