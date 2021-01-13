Armie Hammer’s Estranged Wife Believes Claims in Alleged Leaked DMs Are ‘Real’

Armie Hammer became a trending topic on social media after a leak of his alleged DMs surfaced on the internet a few days ago.

An insider told the Daily Mail that Armie Hammer's estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, is "shocked and sickened" by the "Call Me By Your Name" star's messages that discussed graphic details about his bedtime fantasies, including terrifying claims of him as a human.

Though the person who started the rumor admitted that she made it all up (via unCrazed), Elizabeth reportedly believes that her husband of ten years had a "whole other side to him."

A close friend told the outlet, "A lot of these women have reached out to Elizabeth, and although she didn't want it to herself at first, she knows how they are speaking the truth."

The mother of his children is said to be in "complete shock" and even called the actor a "monster."

The insider also claimed that one of the women who contacted Elizabeth was so traumatized that she had to enter rehab for "an intense therapy program because of his [Armie's] emotional and physical abuse."

They further said that the actor "preyed upon [the alleged victim] when she was coming out of a relationship" and had "made her feel very uncomfortable."

"The things he wanted to do made her very scared," the insider added.

They also believe that Armie Hammer should stop "preying vulnerable young women," a reported "patten that must be stopped," as per his estranged wife, who is said to have been "very concerned."

Armie's Ex Comes Forward

Writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, a woman who was linked to Armie Hammer in 2020, when he was still married to Elizabeth Chambers, has appeared to have confirmed the content of the leaked messages were sent between 2016 and 2020.

She believes that the shocking messages "are real."

Jessica posted on Twitter, "If you are still questioning whether or not those Armie Hammer DMs are real (and they are), maybe you should start questioning why we live in a culture willing to give abusers the benefit of the doubt instead of victims."

In Case You Missed It

Over the weekend, horrifying DMs allegedly sent by Armie Hammer to various women leaked online. More screenshots of the alleged DMs were also posted on "House of Effie's" Instagram.

Though only one website debunked the rumor, the actor has not spoken out about the issue.

The DMs make the "Rebecca" star look like a cheater, a r----t with an interest in cannibalism.

There has also been talk of slavery and BDSM in some of the messages Armie Hammer allegedly sent to women.

