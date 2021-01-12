Victoria Beckham Explains Spice Girls Exit Motivated By Elton John

Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice in the band Spice Girl, has recently revealed what drove her decision to step away from being part of one of the world's biggest bands in the 90s.

The 46-year-old wrote an article for British Vogue explaining in a letter she penned for "her future self" what motivated her to discover her dreams.

She spoke about her "dear friend," Elton John, while on stage in Las Vegas.

"He performed 'Tiny Dancer,' as if it were the first time, and you realized this was like oxygen for him."

The mom-of-four added, "It was a life-changing moment - while singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn't your passion. That day, you started your quest to uncover your own dreams."

Victoria Beckham then realized, "It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl."

The fashion designer further said that it was a terrifying chapter that defined her and has admitted that she, later on, found her passion, which is fashion.

"You always look beyond the conventional wisdom to pave your path."

Victoria Beckham 'Coming Around'

Members of the Spice Girls Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell have embarked on a reunion concert to mark 24 years the band was introduced to the world.

In a new interview, Melanie C feels that Victoria Beckham, who opted out of the 2019 reunion tour, is "close" to "rejoining" the band.

She told Zane Lowe on the latest episode of "Essentials Radio" on Apple Music 1, "We found it hard last year, and we did miss her. But you're right, and we're still really close. And it's so important to us that she is happy with everything."

Melanie shared that Posh was very involved in the creative process and all the things they were doing for each show. And because of Victoria's tasks, Melanie C believes she may have found it challenging.

"That first night, when the pictures were beamed all over the world, it was hard for her. And we're hoping it was hard enough to bring her back. It's so hard, and I feel for her."

But despite the reunion, the singer revealed that she and the rest of the members have come to the point of their lives that they are respecting each other's decision.

That if Victoria Beckham doesn't feel comfortable doing it, they won't force her to do so.

However, Melanie quipped, "But yeah, we might have to get her hypnotized. I have to say, and I feel like she's coming around. So we'll keep working on her. But just between you and me."

