The hit show "Insecure" is set to bid farewell to HBO after its upcoming Season 5.

Debuting in 2016, the comedy-drama series follows the story of best friends Issa and Molly--who share the same experiences and social background--and their journey to "navigate the tricky professional and personal terrain of Los Angeles."

"Insecure" Canceled on HBO

Sadly, after announcing that they'll be renewing it for Season 5 last May 2020, the critically-acclaimed show is now saying goodbye to its viewers.

The news was confirmed by the show's co-creator and star Issa Rae during her interview with Deadline.

"Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end," she told the outlet, adding,: "We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn't have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience."

On the other hand, on her Twitter, the best selling "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl" author mentioned how "excited" she was to shoot "Insecure" Season 5, which is also their season finale.

"Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn't have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y'all soon!"

Issa Rae's comment section was filled with support and messages from fans who were devastated over the show's cancellation.

"No more Molly, Issa and LAWRENCE. I need the young black representation, relatable story lines, and the laughs. But I get it... you must move on to your next life venture," one wrote.

Meanwhile, a second user appeared to be dumbfounded by the actress' post as she asked, "Excuse ma'am ??? What do you mean final season ???"

The same goes with an individual who was "heartbroken" after finding out that "Insecure" is coming to an end.

"I'm heartbroken Issa! How could you do this to me.. after all we've been through, I gotta find out like this! LIKE THIS."

"Insecure" Cast and Achievements

Aside from the recently minted Television Academy Executive Committee member, the "Insecure" cast also includes Yvonne Orji (who plays the role of Issa's pal Molly Carter), as well as "The Game" star Jay Ellis (Lawrence), Natasha Rothwell (Kelli), and Amanda Seales (Tiffany DuBois).

After almost four years on HBO, the hit comedy series received a slew of awards, including Peabody Award for Entertainment in 2018 and Issa Rae's Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Television Series for Comedy or Musical category.

