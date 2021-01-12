Gigi Hadid pays tribute to her beau, Zayn Malik, as they celebrate his 28th birthday.

The 25-year-old supermodel shared a glimpse of their new life as a parent to a healthy baby girl, accompanied by a sweet message.

Over her recent Instagram post, the Victoria's Secret Angel, posted a never-before-seen snap of her and the "Vibez" artist wearing a silly outfit, while the second photo is an illustration of him with their daughter.

In her caption, the older Hadid thanked the former One Director member for "making her a mama" to their cute little tot.

"Team No Sleep ! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for making me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day," Gigi Hadid Instagram caption reads.

Zayn Malik Thankful for Birthday Well-Wishes

Aside from the Maybelline muse, the british singer-songwroter's army of fans greeted him in his special day.

"Happy birthday Zayn Malik this day is yours and nobody else's," one posted.

The second user echoed the same thought and wrote, "Happy birthday to this cutie!! I can't wait for your new album. ILY."

In addition, an account mentioned that "balloons were delivered to Zayn and Gigi's apartment today," followed by a photo of a man carrying a bag full of balloons.

With overwhelming well-wishes and greetings, the 28-year-old musician tweeted, "Thanks to everyone sending birthday messages and wishes today ! Having a great day! big love ! X"

Gigig Hadid Enjoys Being a Mom

Although they try to keep their relationship as private as possible, the blonde beauty would sometimes update her 62. 6 millions fans a glimpse of their life as a family.

Just two weeks before Christmas, the runway royalty shared a throwback photo of her during her pregnancy.

Wearing a body hugging muted green dress, the Vogue Cover girl cradles her huge baby bump followed by a snap with Malik, resting his chin on Hadid's belly.

"August, waiting for our girl," she wrote.

In early 2020, news broke that Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with the "Pillowtalk" hitmaker.

It was only in April that the supermodel confirmed her pregnancy during her virtual interview with the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

At the time, she thanked everyone for their unyielding love and support and wished that they have made the announcement "on their own terms."

But nevertheless, she and her family are "very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

READ MORE: Bruce Willis in Trouble: 'Die Hard' Star Booted Out of LA Store After Going Mask-Less

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles