Elizabeth Olsen, the star of the new Marvel series "Wandavision," has recently talked about her childhood and growing up with her famous twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

In an episode of Britain's "Lorraine" on Thursday, the younger sister joked that her childhood was pretty unique because of her older sisters' global fame.

At the age of nine months old, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen starred in "Full House" as Michelle Tanner. It was a role they played until 1995.

Since then, the Olsen twins have released so much more benefiting from their brands, such as movies, books, clothes, and merchandise.

By 2007, Forbes named Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as the 11th richest women in the entertainment industry. According to the outlet, they have an estimated and combined net worth of about $100 million.

But their 33-year-old sister Elizabeth Olsen told Lorraine that she and her sisters' childhood were "unique."

"It's not everyone's average childhood, but everyone's childhood is not average. I guess it was unique to me and my sisters' experience."

Elizabeth Olsen is the only sister who has a massive role in one of the biggest movies and series in Hollywood.

Away From Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen's Fame

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Olsen has cemented her successful career in the entertainment industry.

She became part of the "Avengers" franchise films, as well as the recent new Disney+ series, "Wandavision."

Elizabeth told Lorraine of the show, "It's different than what people are used to seeing on the 'Avengers.'"

She added, "We have these characters, they are these superheroes that are just trying to fit in the suburbs, but things aren't what they seem, and it will be revealed in every episode."

The movie star plays Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, in the new series and stars alongside Paul Bettany, who plays the Vision role.

Their characters had an epic romance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now, they are reprising their roles in the new Disney+ series.

Mary-Kate Olsen, former husband Olivier Sarkozy's Divorce Settlement

On Wednesday, lawyers for Mary-Kate Olsen and her estranged French husband Oliver Sarkozy have settled their divorce.

Olivier's lawyer told a judge in a Manhattan Supreme Court video hearing that, "As of this morning, we have reached a final agreement."

He further said that the former couple would be finalizing a signed copy of the agreement and submit it to the judge next week.

Justice Lori Sattler also asked the famous twin's lawyer if she agreed.

To which the lawyer responded with, "Yes, your honor. That is correct. Everything is resolved. We've been working very hard. We do have a settlement."

In May 2020, Mary-Kate Olsen filed for divorce from her French banker husband and even tried to file for an emergency divorce.

