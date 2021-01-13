KUWTK Season Finale: KarJenner Clan Gives Away Luxurious Parting Gifts to Crew

The cast of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" will be ending the series with a bang - and a tiny dent in their pockets.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall, and Kris Jenner have finished shooting the final episode last week. According to TMZ, the family gifted their production crew some classic timepieces.

It has been reported that Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kris have surprised the 30 KUWTK production staff with Rolex watches.

The source told the outlet that not only was the farewell full of tears and thanks but also with excitement as the Kardashians busted out the Rolex watches, which is reportedly worth a total of $300,000 - with about $10,000 per piece.

After shooting wrapped, TMZ's source revealed how the family thanked the team behind their successful reality show, thanked everyone with speeches, and sent their crew well-wishes.

But it wasn't just the KarJenner clan sharing stories, but the crew as well.

The insider revealed that some crew members shared stories of their favorite memories while working on the set of KUWTK. Most of them were said to have continued working with the family and the show for years because they enjoyed doing it.

Kourtney Kardashian's Final Confessional

Kourtney Kardashian was the first KarJenner sister to kept saying that she would be quitting the show.

But with KUWTK ending after 14 years and 20 seasons, the eldest Kardashian sister posted a series of pictures of herself shooting her last, ever, confessional interviews for the series finale.

In the pictures, it's safe to say that she didn't seem to be devastated with the reality show finally coming to an end - after all, she had expressed wanting to leave since 2017.

The comments section of Kourtney's post was flooded with everyone making the same joke.

One person commented, "Happiest day in Kourtney's life."

Another wrote, "Your dream come true, Kourt!"

Kylie's Ensemble on Final KUWTK Shooting Day

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner is making sure to leave a fashionable mark on the ending of KUWTK.

She showed off her latest all-white ensemble on her last day of filming the reality show.

Kim Kardashian on KUWTK Series Finale

But it wasn't just the two sisters who shared behind-the-scenes of her their final "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" moments.

The 40-year-old mom, who is in the middle of a divorce rumor, shared a clip with E! News that captured an emotional moment.

"We just finished filming forever, like ever, ever. We're done, we're never filming again-isn't that so crazy."

Kim Kardashian was the first to announce that their famous reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," is ending in 2021.

