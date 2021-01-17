The estranged dad of Meghan Markle is reportedly working on an upcoming documentary to expose his daughter.

Thomas Markle follows the footsteps of his other daughter, Samantha, who also came out with a tell-all memoir titled "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister." The book is released today, January 17, 2021.

The documentary will focus on his life and relationship with his former Hollywood star daughter before they fall out and even feature unseen home videos.

Speaking to The Sun, the 76-year-old said, "It begins with my life, my love of theater and television, and how I got there."

He added, "Then my life with Meghan, growing up, her school days until she went off to college, and when her career began."

Thomas revealed that he and Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry in May 2018, had a good life together even throughout her first marriage and when she moved to Canada to work on "Suits."

"Then, a new story begins! It's kind of like, 'What happened to my baby girl.'"

He explained, "My documentary will have some new videos and my favorite photo of my 'baby girl', and we try to figure out what went wrong. I think we will do a good job."

It is unknown when the documentary will be released.

Additionally, this isn't the first time Meghan Markle's estranged father became part of a documentary to expose his daughter.

The retired lighting director took part in a UK documentary in 2020 about his daughter, but with this new one, Thomas Markle hopes it will provide a more "complete" picture.

As previous reports, Meghan's half-sister Samantha is releasing her memoir about her famous sister.

Samantha is known to have been critical of the Duchess of Sussex in the past, despite saying that the book is not meant to attack her 39-year-old sister.

She told Us Weekly, "Contrary to troll gossip and aggregate news rumors, and my book has never been designed to attack my sister."

She added, "It's relatable. There's a lot to learn - the good, the bad, and the ugly."

Thomas Markle praised his author's daughter about her new book, which has 328 pages.

In the book's overview, it said, "Sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction" and that the memoir will expose the truth about Samantha Markle's life "as a royal fairytale plummets from the tea towels."

Meghan Markle, who is living in Los Angeles with her husband Prince Harry as they work on their non-profit organization Archewell, is said to be "sick to her stomach" upon hearing about the memoir but "will not act bothered or upset about it in public," as per a source told In Touch.

