Queen Elizabeth Rejects One Special Request By Her 'Favorite Royal,' Sophie Wessex

Before Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones married Prince Edward in 1999, it was revealed that she made one special request from her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to reports, Sophie didn't want to be just a Countess but wanted a more elevated title.

Katie Nicholl revealed in a Vanity Fair article that Sophie wanted to have a "Princess" title upon entering the British royal family.

The royal commentator wrote, "The Countess of Wessex had wanted to be known as Princess Sophie, but the Queen would not allow it."

According to Katie, it seemed like Her Majesty rejected the idea because it wouldn't be the proper usage of the royal title.

As per the royal rules, only royal women born into the royal family may be called Princesses in their own right. This includes the Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter, Princess Charlotte, Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

However, she could use the title Princess Edward of Wessex but wouldn't use her first name because it would suggest that she was born into the royal family.

A few years later, it has also been revealed that Wessex's Countess is Queen Elizabeth II's favorite royal and is the royal family's secret weapon.

Taking up the cause of women's empowerment as part of her royal work, Sophie Wessex promised to do all she can to help survivors of sexual violence in conflict and champion the international Women, Peace, and Security agenda on International Women's Day 2019 in Buckingham Palace.

Most of the mum-of-two's work doesn't receive the kind of media attention that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton command, but the 56-year-old has become an essential member of The Firm.

Sophie Wessex helped fill the gap left by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure.

In December, Sophie and Prince Edward were pictured alongside other senior royals such as Prince Charles and Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the castle quadrangle to thank volunteers and critical workers for their efforts in coronavirus pandemic.

The Wessex's, who share kids Lady Louise Windsor, 12, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, are the second-youngest working royal couple just after Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince Andrew is also considered Queen Elizabeth II's favorite because he's the only child of her and Prince Phillip's kids who is not divorced.

