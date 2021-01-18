"To All the Boys: Always and Forever" Cast: Noah Centineo Undergoes Surgery

Noah Centineo is fixing a problem he has long been saddled with - tonsils that have done nothing but made his throat sore all the time.

The "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" cast shared on Instgram on Sunday, January 17, that he recently underwent surgery to remove his pesky tonsils after years of just suffering almost all kinds of throat-related illness.

"Got my tonsils taken out 2 days ago," he wrote. "Goodbye chronic tonsillitis and strep throat. I hope you enjoyed your free stay for the last 7 years."

Noah Centineo, 24 then posted a carousel that included footage of him looking quite groggy while in a hospital bed and gown, as reported by E Online. This is what most people who underwent surgery would look.

"All right, all done," he told the camera. He then opened his mouth wide to let people have a glimpse of what was done. "Finished it."

It appears that the actor is gearing up for a busy 2021, so he is now removing everything that could ruin it. Getting constantly afflicted with some throat-related ailment is no fun and quite hindering.

He plays Peter in the enigmatic teen series going into its third installment, "To All the Boys: Always and Forever," opposite Lana Condor's Lara Jean. The third installment is likely to be the most widely talked about yet.

The trailer of "To All the Boys: Always and Forever," dropped last week ahead of its Netflix release, set two days ahead of Valentine's Day or on February 2021.

From the trailer alone, fans can already see the third installment is likelty to be quite controversial. The two are contemplating their future, with plans of being forever when they move to college. Unfortunately, Lara Jean wiill find herself asking whether to join Peter at Stanford or pursue her own interests.

In his most recent GQ interview, the actor talked about his fame following "To All the Boys I Loved Before," claiming he was overwhelmed and scared of it after first, until he longer is. He now hugs his fans and let them weirdly follow him around everywhere.

"We're all good," he said. "I hug them when I see them."

A few months earlier, in his interview with Harper Bazaar, he clarified that fame is more "of a blessing than a curse."

