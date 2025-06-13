Actor Orlando Bloom revealed that he warned his girlfriend Katy Perry that her joining theBlue Origin space mission would result in backlash from the public.

The "Lord of the Rings" star opposed the singer's involvement in the all-female Blue Origin flight from the start and did not think that going on the mission was a good idea. Bloom was reportedly confident that the situation would not give Perry any positive feedback.

Perry joined five other women on the Blue Origin New Shepard mission NS-31 on April 14, 2025, including Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, television host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn. The 11-minute flight traveled more than 60 miles above Earth, crossing the Kármán line that marks the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space.

The mission drew immediate backlash from celebrities and the public, with many questioning whether it represented a genuine feminist achievement or merely a marketing stunt for Bezos' space tourism business. Perry faced particular criticism for her behavior during and after the flight, including singing "What a Wonderful World" in space, displaying her tour setlist to cameras, and dramatically kissing the ground after landing.

Fast-food chain Wendy's joined the criticism, posting "Can we send her back" to its three million followers on social media. Other celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, and Amy Schumer also condemned the space trip.

The singer-songwriter later acknowledged the backlash against her, describing herself as feeling "battered and bruised" and comparing the public's treatment of her to being made into a "human Piñata" by online critics. She admitted regretting the "public spectacle" surrounding her endeavor.

The disagreement over the space mission has reportedly contributed to tension in the couple's relationship as sources indicated that Bloom felt "frustrated" and "disappointed" with Perry's decision to go through with it despite his warnings. An insider noted that he felt frustrated that his opinion was not being taken seriously, according to The Sun.

The couple, who have been engaged since 2019 and share four-year-old daughter Daisy, attended the launch together in Texas. Despite Bloom's private reservations, Perry publicly stated in interviews that her partner was "all about the journey."