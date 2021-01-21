Evan Peters' version of Quicksilver has been rumored to be making a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through "WandaVision." That is if a recent tweet is to be believed.

As Movie Web reported, the talks about Peters' return to Marvel as Quicksilver started when Spanish actor Rodri Martin tweeted that he will reprise his role in the new Disney+ Series. For those not in the know, Martin served as the voice actor to dub Peters in the translated version of his "X-Men" movies.

While Martin has since deleted the post and made his account private, several news outlets and Marvel fans have saved receipt of his tweet. His action also made more people believe that the reappearance of the "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" actor is true, with Marvel and Disney perhaps just intervening to stop further leakage.

There are no further details about the extent of Peters' role and when he will appear. However, it is worth noting that "WandaVision" has been making headlines recently for its surprising departure to the normal Marvel movies.

'WandaVision' Cast, Story Line and Episodes

'WandaVision' debuted on Disney+ last Friday, January 15, with two episodes. Of couse, it stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision--in human form.

If Evan Peters indeed joins the cast of the series, he would also join the likes of Kathryn Hahn (Agnes), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo) and Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis) to name a few.

The first season of the series is given nine episodes, though there have been reports that it could be given a second season.

"WandaVision" follows the story of Wanda and Vision as they try to live a normal life, hiding their powers, in a city called WestView. It came after the events of "Avengers: Endgame" when Tony Stark defeated Thanos to restore the universe.

However, as what has been seen in its trailer before its launch, Wanda and Vision will find a normal life more challenging with their powers. It also remains to be seen what's going on with their lives, as the trailer suggested they are living in what seemed to be an alternate reality.

