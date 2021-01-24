More and more celebrities begin to think of creating their own OnlyFans account. This time, Dwyane Wade revealed that he wants to try the site with his wife, Gabrielle Union.

Dwyane Wade Wants OnlyFans!

On Twitter, Gabrielle Union's husband drew laughter after hilariously declaring that he is trying to convince Union to be content creators for the NSFW website.

"I'm trying to convince my wife that we should start a only fans account [face with tears of joy emoji], and she's looking at me like..." he wrote alongside a gif image of Bernie Sanders during the Inauguration Day.

The said photo of Sanders wearing mittens and responsibly following social distancing quickly became a meme.

Dwyane Wade's wife is yet to respond to his tweet, but the update already received approvals from the NBA star's followers.

Some even said that they would subscribe to the website once he and the former "America's Got Talent" judge finally join.

Others also expressed their disbelief over the idea.

As of writing, the tweet already has over 40,000 likes and 3,200 tweets.

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union More Bonding!

Before Wade playfully expressed his desire to join OnlyFans, the two already shared cute moments online.

Amid the skyrocketing fame of the Netflix series "Bridgerton," the couple recreated some scenes from the series and uploaded them on TikTok.

In one of the TikTok videos, they used the instrumental cover of Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams." The couple can be seen walking on the beach as they deliver Daphne and Simon's lines, which appeared on the screen.

"Lady Bridgerton-Wade," they captioned the post.

Relationship Timeline

The former Miami Heat player and Union met in 2007 at a Super Bowl event.

During that time, Union just divorced Chris Howard after five years of marriage. Meanwhile, Wade was still with Siohvaughn Funches, whom he later separated and filed for divorce from.

"When I met Dwyane, his résumé looked like crap: athlete, going through a divorce, nine years younger than me. None of that screamed, 'Let's have a lasting relationship," Gabrielle said in an interview with Glamour in 2014.

In 2010, they attended The Summer Groove, Wade's annual philanthropic event. They did not confirm their relationship at that time, yet their first event was full of sweet moments.

After several years of dating, they finally tied the knot in 2014 in an extravagant Miami wedding ceremony.

