Rebel Wilson gave an update about her current relationship with Jacob Busch.

After sharing an extra special relationship, Wilson took to her social media account and indirectly confirmed that she and Busch have parted ways.

On Tuesday, the "Pitch Perfect" actress shared a photo of herself on Instagram, effortlessly flaunting her curves.

While Rebel Wilson's weight loss proof caught the attention of fans once again, the caption shocked her followers more.

"Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh.." she wrote. "#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"

After posting the controversial update, one of her representatives confirmed to E! News that she is truly single now.

The other details about Wilson and Busch's split remain unknown. However, it is worth noting that the actress posed for a sweet picture with him last December 21, 2020.

Who Is Rebel Wilson's Boyfriend (Now Ex)?

Rebel Wilson's movies gave the actress the spotlight she deserves. For her now ex-boyfriend's part, working in front of camera is not his forte.

Busch is a member of the Anheuser-Busch family, the clan that co-founded the Adolphus Busch brewery in 1852.

Although the family sold it to InBev in 2008, their net worth remains at $13.4 billion.

Before dating Wilson, he first shared a relationship with "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Adrienne Maloof. The two eventually split in 2015.

Currently, he is well-known for founding an ice cream brand named Napp's.

Rebel Wilson's Relationship Timeline

Wilson and Busch met in 2019 through their mutual friends. Although they have known each other for years, they only made their relationship Instagram official in September 2020.

The two first joined the Planetary Health Gala in Monaco together before publicizing their relationship even more.

After their red carpet debut, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that they became a couple after meeting in 2019.

"They met last year and started casually dating before coronavirus hit," an insider told the news outlet. "They kept in touch while Rebel was in Australia, and when she returned back to the U.S., they picked back up dating again and became serious."

A few days later, the actress posted multiple pictures of him on her Instagram Story. She even once joked how their intimacy became her extra exercise toward her weight loss.

"We do a lot of exercise together," she wrote along with a tongue-face emoji, cheekily crediting her weight loss to the "exercise" she does with the young bachelor.

During the Halloween of 2020, the then-couple dressed up as a spooky and scary couple.

Unfortunately, their breakup put an end to more Instagram-worthy moments between them.

