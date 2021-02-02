Shailene Woodley has apparently found herself a new boyfriend in Aaron Rodgers, but it looks like it needs a lot of trust and commitment because it's a "long-distance relationship."

On Tuesday, E! News confirmed that the "Divergent" star is dating the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

An insider revealed to the outlet that they're keeping things "private and lowkey."

The quarterback has been staying in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to focus on the season, which only ended on January 24. The Packers ultimately lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game.

But Woodley is not even in the same country as her beau.

The Hollywood actress has been working in Montreal to film "Misanthrope," as per Canada Live.

Despite the distance, an E! News insider revealed that they have seen each other and have been keeping in touch.

"They continue to talk and see each other when they can," the source furthered.

The new couple's top priority is their respective careers, as per the insider, but they continue to make time for each other for their relationship to work.

News of Woodley and Rodgers' relationship came as a shock to both of their fans because they aren't even following each other's respective social media accounts.

Now that their relationship is getting stronger, the California-native has spoken about her sex life casually in Leo Edit's article.

When one commenter asked if the relationship is thriving, but the sex is not great, is it the right time to break up.

Shailene then answered that she had experienced it more than once in her life, but she gave out a piece of fool-proof advice. She said that if the woman isn't afraid to say what she wants and needs, then she can tell her man directly because "honesty and transparency are everything."

She added that not all people women date have the same sex drive like them, as "sex is a lesson in true intimacy."

Aaron Rodgers' Girlfriends and Dating Life

Aaron Rodgers' last high-profile romance was with race car driver Danica Patrick.

In July 2020, a representative for the NASCAR star confirmed with Hollywood Life that Rodgers and Patrick broke up.

Shailene Woodley's Ex-Boyfriend

The "Big Little Lies" star's last public relationship was with another athlete as well.

She dated Ben Volavola in 2017, but Shailene Woodley realized during the filming of her movie "Ending, Beginnings" in 2019 that she wasn't ready to commit to a person just yet.

In an April 2020 interview with Bustle, she revealed that her relationship seemed like it was headed to a full-on commitment, which already included children and marriage.

Shailene then realized that she was too young to start her own family.

She explained, "I couldn't be available to him in the way that I wanted to be. I didn't fully love myself."

