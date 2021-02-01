Mariah Carey wrote about her dysfunctional family in great detail in her tell-all memoir.

"The Meaning of Mariah Carey" talked about the singer's life, from her younger years, her troubled marriages and up to where she is now.

One of the things mentioned in the book includes some of the things her older sister Alison Carey allegedly did to her when she was a child. And because of that, Alison has reportedly suffered "emotional distress" from the allegations her sister made in her tell-all book.

She's now suing Mariah for $1.25 million.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, it was claimed that Mariah had no evidence to back up her accusations of being abused by her sister in "The Meaning of Mariah Carey."

According to Page Six, Alison's lawsuit against Mariah Carey was filed on Monday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

In the lawsuit, Alison claims that Mariah knows that she's "profoundly and permanently damaged" but continued to attack her because of her status as a public figure.

She also said that the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer "generated sensational headlines describing lucid claims" to increase her memoir's sales.

Alison is also claiming in official documents that she's suffering from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. She also said to have serious health problems after a 2015 attack in her home, where she later further claimed to get a traumatic brain injury.

Mariah Carey's Book

In the book, Mariah revealed how her older sister started to pimp her out at 12.

At the time, Alison's boyfriend had a gun placed on his lap when he fetched her to go to a card-playing venue where adult men were the only ones there. Then they went to a drive-in movie where "[He] pushed in closer and forced a hard kiss on" Mariah.

The singer described it as "nauseous," but she was "scared and "felt immobilized."

Mariah also shared that her sister handed her "a little chalky ice-blue pill" and forced her to take it. In the book, the Grammy-winning singer questioned why her sister drugged her.

But it wasn't the first time because Alison allegedly also pulled out a "white crystal powder" and forced her to try it when she was young. At the time, Mariah knew it was cocaine and declined.

"I don't know what would've happened if I snorted cocaine right before seeing my mother, or ever in my life," Mariah further detailed.

The so-called Songbird Supreme also suffered third-degree burns after Alison allegedly threw boiling tea on her when she was high.

Another Mariah Carey Lawsuit

This isn't the first time Mariah Carey is being sued because of her tell-all memoir.

In November, her brother has also revealed that he would be filing a multi-million dollar lawsuit against her for her book that is "laden with lies."

Morgan Carey told The Sun that the book is proof that she's on the brink of a breakdown.

In Mariah's book, she claimed that his brother agreed to kill someone for $30,000 but didn't push through.

