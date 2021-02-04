'Riverdale' Season 5 Spoiler: Time Jump Trailer Reveals Shocking Transition!

Ahead of the release of its Episode 4, "Riverdale" Season 5 is set to make the time jump more touching--and shocking--than ever.

A new trailer for "Riverdale" Season 5 showed more surprising events that will happen in Episode 4 after the seven-year time jump.

The 30-second long trailer on TV Promos' official YouTube channel revealed that the said episode will be titled "Purgatorio."

This hints the ups and lows the gang will face after the time jump.

"After spending seven years away from Riverdale, Archie (KJ Apa) returns to find the town is now under Hiram Lodge's (Mark Consuelos) grip and on the verge of becoming a ghost town," the description of the teaser stated.

It added that when Toni (played by Vanessa Morgan) told Archie what has been going on in the town, he immediately assembled the gang to return home.

Sprouse's character can be heard narrating the teaser.

The short promotional video also showed Archie fighting in a war away from his hometown.

Jughead also revealed that Veronica is already married and found her new husband.

Other scenes on the clip include Betty's traumatic experiences as a now-FBI agent and Jughead's struggles as an author.

The events that are happening in the four central characters' lives actually resonate with their teenage stories.

To recall, before the "Riverdale" Season 5 time jump, Jughead always wanted to be a professional writer.

Betty, on the other hand, came from a family with a history with the FBI.

The new episode will be available on The CW on February 10, nearly a month since the "Riverdale" Season 5 release date.

What KJ Apa Warned About Riverdale Season 5

Even before its official release, Apa already hinted that the episodes in the new season would be crazier.

The first three episodes of "Riverdale" Season 5 showed the high school arc.

But after the time jump has been decided, Apa revealed that it would have a different vibe than the previous installments.

"I had just got off a movie ['Songbird'], which was one of the first movies shooting since COVID, so I kind of knew what it was going to be like," he said in a phone interview with ET Canada.

The show's creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa decided the seven-year time jump, and the episodes already began detailing how the characters matured a lot.

