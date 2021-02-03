There is nothing holding director Zack Snyder back anymore. In fact, his last film in the DC Extended Universe, "Justice League" Snyder Cut, is set to offer the wildest scenes ever.

A few weeks before its official premiere on HBO Max, "Justice League" Snyder Cut finally received its rating.

According to IGN, the Motion Picture Association (MPAA) gave the film an R-rating, revealing that it contains a massive amount of "violence and some language."

A description provided by Regal Movies stated that the Restricted rating is given to movies with adult material.

This particular MPAA rating also requires viewers under 17 to be accompanied by their parents or adult guardian due to language, theme, violence, nudity, or drug use, among others.

The official rating of "Justice League" Snyder Cut is not surprising, though, as more violent scenes have been expected in the four-hour run.

The time frame also allowed Snyder to include more foul language. It is worth noting that over 150 minutes are considered as unseen footage.

Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Hint

Meanwhile, even before MPAA dropped the decision, the director himself expected that the upcoming film would receive an R-rating.

During his December 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Snyder revealed that the film changed so much compared to its previous version.

He warned the franchise's longtime fans about the gruesome scenes--ones they never saw in the original flick.

"Here's one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R - that's one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure. We haven't heard from the MPAA, but that's my gut," he said at that time.

Snyder added that the extra explicit footages include a scene where Batman said the forbidden F-bomb. Cyborg also reportedly makes himself more vocal upon meeting the Justice League.

The supervillain, Steppenwolf, also takes his time to slash people in half.

With these hints, it is safe to say that the "Justice League" Snyder Cut cast truly stepped out of the comfort zone to drop more violence and profanities.

The upcoming film stars the original cast members, including Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck and Ray Fisher, among others.

Meanwhile, the "Justice League" Snyder Cut release date has already secured the March 18, 2021 slot on HBO Max.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles