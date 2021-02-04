Steve Cutler, a former member of The Forgotten Sons, has been released from WWE.

On Thursday, the company announced the decision on Twitter and wished him well in his endeavors.

News of him being axed comes days after it was reported that his fellow WWE SmackDown star Lars Sullivan was also released in January for failing to show up during TV tapings.

It's unclear why Cutler was released, but Fightful Select said that 33-year-old professional wrestler contracted COVID-19 in January which caused him to have heat within WWE--specifically the company's CEO, Vince McMahon.

For what it's worth, Cutler tweeted following the news of his release, saying, "Unfortunately, today I was released. It was shocking, to say the least. But I am excited about the future and all the possibilities in front of me."

He also added a teaser in his tweet that said, "90 says... the countdown begins."

— Steve Kupryk (@SteveCutlerWWE) February 5, 2021

Lars Sullivan's Release

"The Freak" signed with WWE back in 2013 and was portrayed as a dominant player on NXT in 2018. Since his reported release on Tuesday afternoon, more information has been unveiled regarding Sullivan's (Dylan Miley) exit.

Though he commended WWE on how "compassionate" and "honest" they were with his release situation, he admitted that he struggled with mental health issues, which only made it worse when his father died in 2020.

He also blamed his actions for missing out on TV shootings and falling out of favor with WWE, but he noted he was grateful for his time with the company.

Unlike Steve Cutler, it seems like Sullivan is done with professional wrestling.

Steve Cutler History

Steve Cutler has been with the WWE since 2014. Two years after working as a singles talent, he, Jaxson Ryker and Wesley Blake were formed for The Forgotten Sons.

On several occasions, the trio challenged for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

They later landed on the SmackDown brand after Wrestlemania 36 but later engaged in short feuds with Lucha House Party and New day.

For seven months, Steve Culter, Jaxson Ryker and Wesley Blake had been booted off the TV after Ryker sent out an insensitive Twitter post following George Floyd's death.

Ryker showed his support to previous POTUS Donald Trump, who threatened military force in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests across the US.

The tweet caught backlash from several WWE talents.

In December 2020, Blake and Cutler returned to television and were transitioned into a stable with King Corbin on SmackDown. They were later named "Knights of the Lone Wolf." However, the duo only appeared on TV a few times.

Ryker later made his return on RAW and is currently paired with Elias, while plans for Blake are still unknown at the time of writing.

