Despite not being able to join the NFL, Dwayne Johnson's rookie college football card was sold for a hefty price tag on Super Bowl Sunday.

The athlete-turned-actor envisioned a career in football and maybe getting to play in the Super Bowl someday. However, things turned out differently for him.

Before becoming a household name in wrestling during the 90s, The Rock played for the University of Miami football team as a defensive tackle.

Now, on the day of Super Bowl 55, Johnson shared the exciting news about his rookie card on his Instagram page. The 48-year-old Hollywood star revealed that after 50 bids, his college rookie card sold for $45,100.

"This story of how my UNIV of MIAMI football card's value continues to rise has become so surreal to me," Johnson started. The "Jumanji" star the furthered in his lengthy caption that he dreamt of playing professional football his entire life, but neither happened.

"But years later... On SUPER BOWL Sunday, my rookie card gets sold for 45K!!! Congrats to the winning bidder!"

The "Ballers" star actor continued, "I never made it as a player to the big dance, so this humbling irony is not lost one me one bit."

Johnson finished the post with a thankful emoji and hashtags unpredictable and 94, his football jersey's number.

Dwayne Johnson's Football Experience

Dwayne Johnson also played for the Canadian Football League for a while. But despite giving it his all, the same year he graduated, his career in football also ended.

The former professional wrestler got a call from his head coach who told him that he was being let go a month and a half later.

In an interview with Oprah in 2015, he opened up about suffering from depression after failing to reach his goal of being in the NFL.

He revealed that being depressed made him realize that he isn't alone because he isn't the first person to experience it.

"I wish I had someone at that time who could pull me aside and say, 'Hey. It's going to be okay,'" Johnson shared at the time.

Interestingly, things turned out for the best for Johnson when he decided to quit football and follow his dad's footsteps.

Though initially his dad believed that he would be regretting his decision, Rocky Johnson later started training his son, who later became one of the most successful professional wrestlers in the world.

