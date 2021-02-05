Hilaria Baldwin broke her silence and apologized after the drama and controversy concerning her heritage unfolded in December.

In a recent social media post, Alec Baldwin's wife shared a picture of them and their kids, explaining how she has been "listening, reflecting and asking" herself how she "can learn and grow" since her absence.

On Instagram, Hilaria revealed that her parents raised her and her brother with two cultures, so she felt like she has "a true sense of belonging to both" American and Spanish cultures.

The bilingual mother of five apologized, hoping that she should have been "more clear" about having deep connections to both cultures.

She and Alec are raising their kids "with the same love and respect" for American and Spanish cultures.

Moving forward, Hilaria said, "Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we've built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we've built together."

Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish Heritage

As it turns out, a few of Hilaria Baldwin's online profiles previously said that she was born in Mallorca, Spain.

Many social media users claimed that her birth name is Hillary Hayward-Thomas and that during her childhood, she didn't have a trace of an accent at all.

Hilaria Baldwin's Fake Accent Controversy

In December, the fitness instructor received backlash when social media users alleged she falsely claimed to have Spanish roots and a Spanish accent despite being born and raised in the U.S.

It only took one Twitter user calling her out, saying: "have to admire Hilaria Baldwin's commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person."

From there, the 37-year-old's life imploded as numerous videos resurfaced, including one of her pretending to know what the English word for cucumber was on Today.

In an Instagram video, Hilaria first addressed the controversy, confirming that she was born in Boston and that her real birth name is Hillary.

"I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain," she shared.

A few days after posting the said clip, she spoke in an interview with The New York Times, saying that those who are shaming her for being dishonest had been confused "in some ways by people misinterpreting" her.

She also admitted to being "a white girl," adding, "And let's be very clear that Europe, you know, has a lot of white people in them, in there."

Hilaria Baldwin's Husband

Meanwhile, 62-year-old Alec Baldwin stuck by his wife's side throughout the whole scandal.

A source revealed to People magazine that the actor has been "supportive and has tried to cheer her up."

Alec even took time off from social media because he was also getting a lot of hate for his wife.

The couple married in 2012 and they share five children.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles