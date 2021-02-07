Despite the controversy he recently got involved in, Morgan Wallen continues to be on top of the charts.

The 27-year-old country singer-songwriter remains on the top spot of the Billboard 200 as of Sunday, February 7, 2021. It's all thanks to his album, "Dangerous: The Double Album."

Although the singer's radio play fell by over 70 percent last Wednesday, his music sales increased to an astounding 339 percent.

Billboard explained,"Of 'Dangerous' 149,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending February 4, SEA units comprise 118,000 (up 3%, equaling 159.76 million on-demand streams of the album's songs), album sales comprise 25,000 (up 102%), and TEA units comprise 6,000 (up 67%)."

This meant that his albums sold over 8,000 copies on February 3, up 593 percent from 1,000 copies on February 2--the day that TMZ posted the controversial video.

Morgan Wallen's songs on "Dangerous: The Double Album" was downloaded 14,000 times on Wednesday, up by 261 percent from only 4,000 downloads on the previous day.

Despite being removed from streaming giants such as Spotify and Apple Music, Rolling Stone observed that his streams did not lessen at all. The publication wrote, "Wallen's on-demand studio streams were up 6%, while his programmed streams increased 16% compared to Tuesday."

Morgan Wallen Controversy

On Tuesday, a video of Morgan Wallen and his alleged problematic behavior came to light once more.

In the clip, the "Whiskey Glasses" singer yelled the N-word and more expletives.

The result of it all caused Big Loud Records to suspend his recording contract "indefinitely," while radio stations pull out his music and his friends in the industry speak out about his fall from grace.

Wallen was out with his friends in Nashville and went home by midnight when they became extremely loud to piss off the neighbors.

They were honking their horns and talking loudly, loud enough that one of his neighbors started recording all of it.

While stumbling to get in the house, the singer told one of his friends to watch over a friend in his group.

He said, "Take care of this p---y-a--motherf------."

Wallen also went on to say, "take care of this p----y-a-n-----" before heading inside his home.

But in an apology to TMZ, the country crooner apologized and admitted to being embarrassed.

"I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back," Morgan explained. "I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

This wasn't the first time Morgan became embroiled in a controversy.

In December, "The Voice" star joked about breaking COVID-19 protocols during his "Saturday Night Live" sketch and debut after being initially caught doing it in October. It led him to get kicked off the original lineup.

