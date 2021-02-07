Sam and Bucky are ready to be their own heroes--without Captain America.

A new trailer for "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" made its debut during the Super Bowl LV, and it seems like the duo will be spending most of their time solving mysteries and fighting the bad guys.

Initially, the series was the first from Marvel Studios to be out of the gate, but the release schedule has been thrown into a frenzy because of the pandemic. It resulted in "WandaVision" debuting first instead.

Now, Marvel and Disney+ released a teaser for the show during Super Bowl 55.

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" release date was confirmed to be March 19, 2021, two weeks after the finale of "WandaVision." Marvel announced the schedule during Disney's Investor Day in 2020, during which the first look at the series was also unveiled.

It wouldn't be the first taste of a post-Endgame Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show will be devoting more time to exploring the aftermath of Thanos' actions.

In the trailer, it seemed like the world will be getting back to normal after "The Blip."

With all that said, here are three key observations in Marvel's Super Bowl Ad for "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

Great Dynamics

Judging from the trailer, Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie's dynamics look as good as it has ever been.

The duo continues to throw more verbal jabs at one another while fighting villains in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

But despite their excellent dynamics, they also had to undergo couples counseling. In the trailer, a counselor asked, "Mr. Barnes, why does Sam aggravate you?"

Steve or John

Though a short shot of who looked like "Captain America" jogging in a football field was shown, it's a little unclear if it was Steve Rogers or John Walker.

However, fans may think it's John Walker because Wyatt Russell will be debuting the character, who in the comics is the government's pick to succeed Steve Rogers as Captain America--despite Cap granting his trademark shield to Sam in "Avengers: Endgame."

Captain America Sequel

Unlike "Wandavision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" seems to fit in nicely with some Marvel movies.

The new trailer made it look like the series was just the next chapter to "Captain America," which is a fitting place for two Cap-adjacent conquerors.

Fans of Captain America are still hoping to see Steve after "Avengers: Endgame" marked the end of his Marvel Cinematic Universe contract.

In January, he was reportedly in talks to return to the MCU for one more project.

While it's unclear if he'll be in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" series, Chris Evans hasn't officially confirmed it and only made cryptic tweets relating to it.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles