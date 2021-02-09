Dr. Dre's divorce saga with his estranged wife, Nicole Young, continues.

Now, according to TMZ, Young wants to know if the music mogul is funding his alleged mistresses' lifestyles. She even wants to go into further detail about the financials.

The 51-year-old reportedly wants the three women she believes had an intimate relationship with her soon-to-be ex-husband to sit during depositions.

In legal documents obtained by the outlet, Young aims to confront all three whether or not Dr. Dre purchased them luxurious gifts and if he provided them cash.

One of the questions Young wants to ask is if one mistress received a $2.15 million home from her estranged husband in 2019.

However, it seems like the alleged mistresses are not interested in sitting in for the legal meeting because, as per the documents, the women's lawyer is trying to delay it until the validity of Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's prenup is decided.

Moreover, Young is losing her patience because she needs the answers sooner rather than later. She reportedly said that the mistresses' answers would affect spousal support and the validity of their prenup.

Subpoenas for The Alleged Mistresses

In September, three women--Crystal Rogers, Jillian Speer and Kili Anderson--fought the subpoenas and refused to sit for questioning by Nicole Young.

Young really wants to grill all three of them under oath about the Beats founder. In court documents obtained by The Blast, Rogers filed a motion to shut down the subpoena.

She said that the subpoena is asking for evidence from her that is not relevant to the matter in dispute and "are not reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence."

Dr. Dre Divorce

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young are ending their marriage after 24 years of being together, and their divorce showdown is just getting uglier.

Young is receiving $2 million a month in spousal support from her famous rapper husband, whose real name is Andrew Romelle Young. This is on top of the $293,306 a month she's also receiving from him.

The music producer's soon-to-be ex-wife initially said there was no prenup; however, he later stated that they did have one, but after a few years of marriage, Dr. Dre changed his mind and threw it away.

Dr. Dre, who has a net worth of $800 million, seems to have more than enough money to provide Nicole Young regardless of whether he's given money to his mistresses.

