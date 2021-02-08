Stephen Curry paid tribute to Klay Thompson on his 31st birthday on Monday.

In a Twitter post of a video montage of Thompson, Curry said, "Klay is my dog. I look at my career, and it's kinda hard to separate the things that just happened on the court and not put Klay in there."

Klay and Steph have been together on the Warriors since 2011. At their peak, the team was unstoppable, lighting it up from 3-point range. They even bagged three titles together with Golden State.

Additionally,Draymond Green, who joined the Warriors a season after Thompson, shared the same sentiment as Curry for Thompson.

"I don't think there's a way you can mention my name and not mention him," Green explained. "He embodies what it means to be a Warrior."

Coach Steve Kerr also said of Thompson: "There aren't that many people out there who have his size, strength and defensive versatility, and then incredible scoring ability."

"Klay is someone on the team you can't replace."



On his 31st birthday, the Dubs define what @KlayThompson means to them. pic.twitter.com/mGY7liYu5h — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 8, 2021

Curry, Thompson, and Green played hard to get the franchise running once more after not seeing much playoff success in the last few decades.

The Warriors are now considered one of the NBA's most feared squad after breaking the association's record for wins in a regular season with 73 during the 2015-16 season.

Klay Thompson's Injury Effect on Warriors

Unfortunately, for the second consecutive season, Klay Thompson has been put on the sideline with a season-ending injury.

He tore his Achilles during the offseason. When it was reported that he had a season-ending ailment, the team members and the Warriors' fans were shocked.

Losing Klay Thompson in the court has been felt this 2020-21 season because it only seems like Stephen Curry has been shouldering most of the offensive workload.

Though Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins improved their dynamics with Curry, Thompson is still a huge difference-maker.

Thompson has been known for his smooth stroke from outside the arc, but one major area often overlooked is his defense and ability to guard the opposing team's best player.

Even though he wouldn't be seen in the court until next season, the Warriors and their fans know just how important Thompson's contributions have been to the entire franchise.

The outpouring of support from basketball and sports fans worldwide following his injury also confirmed just how well-loved Thompson is.

During Curry's segment in the birthday tribute to Klay, nearing the end of the video, he said, "Can't wait for him to get back."

And for sure, fans can't either.

