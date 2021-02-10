Kevin Hart has reportedly been robbed of over $1 million because of his personal shopper.

According to a report by TMZ, 29-year-old Dylan Syer swindled the comedian out of his money by using his credit card info to transfer cash into his account. He allegedly used all of them between October 12, 2017 and February 25, 2019.

The investigation revealed that Syer used his business' credit card processing account to make the unauthorized charges.

Once his bank processed those credit charges, the proceeds poured into Syer's checking account.

Kevin Hart Victimized by Personal Shopper

Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement (via Breaking 911), "No one is immune to being targeted by fraudsters."

She explained that Syer built trust with the "Jumanji" actor when he was hired in 2015. He made legit and authorized purchases on behalf of the actor.

But later on, Syer was drawing off money to his account, with hundreds of thousands from Hart's credit cards.

"This defendant, who owned a personal shopper business, used legitimate purchases to gain access and then allegedly continued to charge the actor's credit cards for astronomical sums of money."

TMZ reported that he wasn't even saving the dough but instead spent lavishly on himself.

In two years, he defrauded Hart, who has a net worth of $200 million, of nearly $1.2 million for purchasing expensive jewelry, art, luxury handbags and collectibles. About $923,000 was charged on Hart's credit card without authorization, and $240,000 worth of watches and jewelry were purchased from high-end jewelers.

According to the District Attorney, Syer's purchases included five Patek Philippe watches (with an estimated worth of $400,000), a Sam Friedman painting, 16 Bearbrick collectible dolls, five KAWS collectible dolls and two Louis Vuitton bags.

The outlet reported that prosecutors are doing all they can to confiscate all of the things Syer purchased so they could return them to the "Borderlands" actor.

The DA warned, "This should serve as a cautionary tale for everyone. Regardless of whether you are a celebrity or not, anyone can fall victim to this kind of fraud."

"It is paramount to keep track of your expenses, check your credit reports and diligently keep your financial information to yourself."

The personal shopper has been indicted for 10-counts and arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on grand larceny in the first and second degree, criminal possession of the stolen property in the first and second degree, identity theft in the first degree, and scheme to defraud in the first degree.

If convicted, Dylan Syer of Long Island City could face up to 25 years in prison.

Hart is an American comedian who starred in movies such as "Night School," "Ride Along" and "The Upside."

READ MORE: Dr. Dre Divorce Update: Nicole Young Fires Damaging Claims Against Beats Founder

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles